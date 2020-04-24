Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites - View Pics

Nia Sharma Summer Whites (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The glaring fact that Nia Sharma is sensational is known to all but trust the diva to keep updating the vibe repeatedly with her IDGAF attitude and bold fashion sense. As one of the few television actresses to have endeared the masses with her on-screen affability, Nia has a distinct proclivity for the sublime summer whites. A beach bum with a bikini body to boot, Nia's heady Instagram feed is a delight. With 3.9 million followers on Instagram being a worthy testimony to her fame, Nia takes it all - accolades and trolls in her stride with an unmissable spunk. Whether it's summer dresses or athleisure or opulent gowns, Nia is dressed to impress in whites.

The wardrobe staple white connotes purity, simplicity and innocence. We went deep diving into her Instagram profile and here's how Nia's love for the sublime and infallible white sparkles. Jamai 2.0 Actress Nia Sharma’s Purple Eye Makeup Is Too Stunning to Miss.

An oversized white shirt was teamed with a ruffled black mini skirt. White boots, messy updo and subtle glam upped her vibe.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

BTS shoot from Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel saw Nia flaunt an embroidered and embellished cropped blouse with a slit skirt replete with pearl detailing. Opulent jewellery, wavy hair and subtle glam complete her look.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

This year's Holi festivities saw Nia go matchy with her blouse and eyeliner and a white lace saree. Wavy hair, chunky jhumkas complete the look.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nia added a pop of yellow to her all-white vibe of a tank top, denim shorts and a hooded jacket. Wavy hair and subtle glam accompanied.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A one-shouldered ensemble from Paparazzi Closer was teamed with a delicate gold choker, blue eyelids and sleek hair. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma Fail Miserably in the Emoji Dance Challenge Given by Kushal Tandon

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pleated mini dress in white was teamed with blue boots and a cross-body sling. An updo, sunnies and subtle glam completed her look.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soaking up the sun, Nia took to a lace halter neck top with a pair of denim shorts, dewy glam and wind kissed hair.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A fitted white dress was teamed with a flower-adorned updo and subtle glam.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A lace bralette was teamed with a skort, boots and a blazer. Wavy hair and subtle glam up her vibe.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Breaking the white monotony of a bandeau bralette and a button-down skirt with a cropped neon jacket, Nia frolicked in the sand with flower-adorned messy, wind kissed hair and subtle makeup.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nia teamed a pair of shorts with a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, high tops, wavy hair and subtle glam. While Nia Sharma's Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Nia who debuted into television by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali but rose to fame for her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is currently seen as Naagin Brinda Parikh in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.