I Care a Lot actress Rosamund Pike celebrates her birthday on January 27. The well-known British actress known for delivering some powerful roles is always a charmer at heart. She loves dressing up for the red carpet and is a delight to your eyes. A muse for any designer out there, Pike likes strutting in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. Over the years, she has fondled our hearts with her terrific red-carpet appearances and it's only wise that we would reminisce a few out of many on her special day. Rosamund Pike Reveals She Was Asked to Strip for a James Bond Film Audition.

From picking LBDs (Little Black Dress) to sticking to red carpet basics, Pike has managed to pick the coolest and most comfortable looks for her public appearances. She loves fuss-free outfits and her sartorial choices are never so complicated. With her tall and lean frame, Rosamund manages to nail the most tricky design and warm your hearts again and again and again. A powerful dresser, her charming wardrobe has rarely disappointed us on any occasion. To further elaborate on her style file, let's have a look at a few of her best attempts. The Wheel of Time Review: Rosamund Pike's Fantasy Series is Impressively Mounted But Ain't The Game of Thrones Fix We Need! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Beauty in Black

The Golden Girl

A Perfect LBD

White & Black Never Looked So Better

Red Hot

Boss Woman

Keeping it Formal But Chic

Happy Birthday, Rosamund Pike!

