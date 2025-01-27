Famous People Born on January 27: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the musical genius, was born on January 27, 1756. Rosamund Pike, the talented British actress, celebrates her birthday on Monday. She was born on January 27, 1979, which makes her 46 years old as of 2025. Savita Ambedkar, a physician and the wife of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, was born on January 27, 1909. Bobby Deol, the popular Bollywood actor, born on January 27, 1969, turns 56 years old on Monday. These individuals made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

