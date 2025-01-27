January 27, 2025, Special Days: International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on January 27, commemorates the victims of the Holocaust and honours their memory. National Bible Day, celebrated on January 27, honours the significance of the Bible and its impact on culture, faith, and history. World Breast Pumping Day, observed on January 27, raises awareness about the challenges and benefits of breast pumping for mothers and infants. National Geographic Day, observed on January 27, celebrates the contributions of National Geographic in promoting exploration, education, and conservation of the natural world. Vietnam Peace Day, observed on January 27, commemorates the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, which helped bring an end to the Vietnam War. Here is a list of festivals and observances that fall on January 27. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries taking place on this date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 27, 2025 (Monday)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Auschwitz Liberation Day Holocaust Memorial Day Community Manager Appreciation Day Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day Better Business Communication Day National Geographic Day World Breast Pumping Day Vietnam Peace Day Northland Anniversary Day National Chocolate Cake Day (United States of America) National Bible Day Family Literacy Day (Canada)

Famous January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) Rosamund Pike Bobby Deol Shreyas Talpade Savita Ambedkar (1909-2003) Ajit Khan (1922-1998) Lewis Carroll (1832-1898) Alan Cumming Patton Oswalt Mimi Rogers Bridget Fonda James Cromwell Dmitri Mendeleev (1834-1907) Edward Smith (sea captain) (1850-1912) Frank Miller (comics) Vikram Bhatt Saayoni Ghosh Sameer Dattani

