Celebrity Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee celebrates his 47th birthday on Tuesday. The man who has redefined India's wedding scenario with his impeccable designs is every bride's dream designer. He has been the man-in-charge of designing dream wedding lehengas and bridal trousseau for A-list stars such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and many more. Not only is he every Indian bride's dream designer, but also a man to look up to when it comes to anything remotely traditional wear. It does not matter if you are a bride or a wedding guest, Sabyasachi knows how to style an individual their absolute best. Let us look at the gorgeous actresses who flaunted their love for Sabyasachi designs and how! Sabyasachi Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 Times Deepika Padukone Turned into a Perfect Muse for this Brilliant Designer (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is the ultimate Sabyasachi girl, and here she looks a vision in floral saree in white with green prints. The Chennai Express star wears it with a matching blouse, statement neckpiece.

Alia Bhatt

If there's anyone who can match Deepika's love for Sabyasachi, it has to be Alia Bhatt. From lehengas to sarees to shararas and, in this case, a Bandhni lehenga skirt and off-shoulder top co-ord set, the 27-year-old loves everything the designer has to offer. Sabyasachi Birthday Special: Top 10 Iconic Looks That the Feted Designer Immortalized for Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt!

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has always been a Sabyasachi fan. On this occasion, she wears a pistachio green organza sari with a silver zari border by Sabyasachi, and she matches her classic outfit choice with quirky accessories such as a Chanel brooch and micro bag!

Anushka Sharma

Another Sabyasachi bride and fan, Anushka Sharma woos our heart with this look that shows her don a multi-coloured lehenga with a floral printed blouse with statement Sabyasachi V-neckline. She wore it with a chunky neckpiece, earrings and bracelet.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking ethereal in this bold red saree with a high-neck striped blouse is our light-eyed beauty, Karisma Kapoor!

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin had set major maternity fashion goals, and one outfit that stood out was this printed Sabyasachi kaftan worn with a designer's statement belt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon loves wearing sarees, and this black floral printed saree with a matching sleeveless blouse reflects that love. And yes, Mrs Jonas is also one of the celebrity brides who chose Sabyasachi to design her wedding lehenga.

Katrina Kaif

We move from black floral saree to black floral lehenga. The very beautiful Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in this magnificent designed by the ace designer.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The true-blue fashionista strutted the streets of London in a gorgeous Anarkali suit, a black and white polka-dotted floor-length Sabyasachi attire. With oxidised jewellery, a structured bag and an overcoat, Sonam nails the look and how.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young Ms Kapoor left both her lovers and haters awestruck with her ravishing appearance in the red bodycon outfit. This Sabyasachi design is the perfect combination of contemporary style with a hint of traditional touch.

Sara Ali Khan

Black lehengas from Sabyasachi are a big hit among Indian stars. Take, for instance, Sara Ali Khan, who donned a navratan lehenga with a black Aakash-tara dupatta to leave us super amazed.

Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti went for a classic ivory-grey-white meticulously hand-embroidered lehenga from Sabyasachi.

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World stunned in shimmery black lehenga, entirely covered with hand-cut sequins and a fishtail bottom. It was paired with a matching blouse and sheer dupatta.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress wore a fully sequined shimmery saree. Kangana had dazzled at the global platform of Cannes with her glamorous look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this ivory-gold saree with a contrasting red blouse. She kept her look minimal with red bindi and red lips.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee completed his 20 years in the industry and his fans, both stars and non-stars would wish him to continue with his incredible journey in the world of fashion. Happy Birthday, Sabyasachi!

