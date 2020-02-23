Sabyasachi Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 Times Deepika Padukone Turned into a Perfect Muse for this Brilliant Designer (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone as a Muse for Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ace fashion designer and Bollywood's personal favourite, Sabyasachi Mukherjee celebrates his birthday today and the occasion demands us to praise his sartorial creativity. A well-known and a rather powerful name in the Indian fashion sector, Sabyasachi today is a brand in himself. No wonder Diet Sabya chose his name to emerge as the virtual fashion police. He sticks to his speciality and rarely goes beyond his territory. He's a master when it comes to traditional silhouettes and an avid lover of Indian textiles. Rani Mukerji was the one who introduced him to the B-town league and since then there's no looking back for him. Ranveer Singh Is Swishy, Sassy, a Little Badassy and Rocking This Eclectic Sabyasachi Lewk!

From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, there must be rarely an actress who hasn't strutted in style wearing his jaw-dropping creations. And yet Deepika remains our favourite. The Padmaavat actress loves slaying in Sabyasachi creations and the final outcome is always so charming. If we personally have to pick a muse for this great designer, we can't think of a better name than Deepika Padukone! Oh, you think we are exaggerating? Well, have a look at some of her recent appearances from the house of one and only Sabyasachi. Has Alia Bhatt Already Picked Out a Sabyasachi Lehenga For Her 2020 Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor?

A Vision in White

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Blue and Beautiful

A Red-Hot Appearance

Deepika Slaying As Usual

Elegance Personified

View this post on Instagram 🌟@deepikapadukone in @sabyasachiofficial A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Mar 10, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

Ain't She the Prettiest?

Candy Floss

Casting a Black Spell

Stunning and How!

Sabyasachi has also been chosen to design the bridal wardrobe of so many Bollywood ladies. After Anushka Sharma looked resplendent in a baby pink lehenga choli by the designer, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also chose him to design their special D-day outfits. And we don't need to describe how radiant and elegant those designs were. As the designer gears up to celebrate his special day, here's raising a toast to the wonderful craftsman that he is.