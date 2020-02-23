Sabyasachi Birthday Special: Top 10 Iconic Looks That the Feted Designer Immortalized for Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt!

Sabyasachi Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The eternal question of what women want that has men wondering and pondering has been perfectly cracked to perfection by the feted Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. As he turns 46 today, Sabyasachi has effortlessly and seamlessly deciphered the workings of the female mind and their perennially parched wardrobes! Having worked out the finer nuances of a woman's mind, Sabyasachi's exquisite creations tease, tantalise and are euphoric. Needless to say, he has exemplified how a woman can be an absolute epitome of allure with the likes of his muses, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Sabyasachi, a pioneer of handlooms believes that the Indian hand weaved sarees like khadi, cotton, and silk creates a strong visual statement and carves a distinct identity for the Indian woman in the confused globalized world.

Here is a closer look at some of the sartorial celebrity-endorsed styles from Sabyasachi's exquisite and one-of-a-kind design arsenal.

Anushka Sharma opted for a melange of opulent yet subtle ensembles in bright red, soft pastel pink and a bohemian colourful riot for the engagement, wedding and the mehendi all from Sabyasachi. Anushka indulged in every bit of magnificent finery for her D-day.

Alia Bhatt arrived with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Anand Ahuja wedding reception. If her date was enough, she got us hooked to her resplendent avatar, a lime green Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga with an opulent choker and a maang tika finishing out the look with subtle makeup and a half-updo.

As an obvious choice, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh donned some of the most amazing creations by Sabyasachi to customize their wedding ensembles. The sheer grandeur and spectacular nature of the ensembles that the much-loved couple sported in the official pictures left us all speechless and lusting for days on end. The traditional North Indian style wedding festivities saw Deepika Padukone stun in a red lehenga and dupatta that were revealed to have undergone an ardent task of natural dying, intricate weaving and handwork embroidery.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s sherwani was carefully crafted of Benarasi printed silk with handpicked buttons and also featured intricate hand embroidery.

Kangana's Cannes 2018 stint saw her bedazzled in a sequined black saree Sabyasachi saree, accessorised by a pear and emerald choker. A vintage hairdo and subtle makeup completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra chose the ubiquitous red as her wedding colour with Nick Jonas, an exquisite Sabyasachi creation.

The post-wedding celebrations of Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh saw Deepika channel a Desi Frida Kahlo vibe with a floral lehenga, a headgear and glossy makeup.

The signature Sabyasachi bride, Anushka Sharma was an epitome of beauty in a red Benarasi saree, a red bindi, indoor and mogra adorned hairdo. A choker, jhumka and glossy makeup completed her look.

Sophie Turner had us hooked to her desi avatar, a rose gold-toned lehenga with jewellery, open hair and subtle glam.

Deepika, the eternal muse had us glued to her all yellow vibe, a ruffled Sabyasachi number as she graced the Business of Fashion event.

Wow! Sabyasachi Mukherjee has indeed found perfect muses in Bollywood that absolutely make these pieces seem like wardrobe investments.