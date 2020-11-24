While you sit at home scrolling through Instagram, celebs are en route to an adventurous trip abroad. However, what we've noticed is that the Maldives seems to be the top favourite holiday spot of our celebs. Right from Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu picking the locale for their honeymoon to even Samantha Akkineni and hubby Naga Chaitanya chilling amid the blue sea, the Maldives is LIT. On the same note, recently, Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself looking stylish AF and we literally feel envious. Samantha Akkineni Shares New Poster Of Love Story Featuring Birthday Boy Naga Chaitanya!

In the pic, the actress can be seen donning a tie-dye dress in white and sand shade. Her hair open, no makeup and looking fresh as a daisy, we love Samantha's overall look while vacationing at the Maldives. Well, with the outfit, Akkineni is surely giving her fans out there a style to ape whenever one goes for a beachy vacation. Note: Subtle colours makes you glow by the sea. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha has always topped the style charts. Be it attending an event in the city, just posing for an Instagram post or visiting a pal's wedding, the lady has impressed the fashion critics each and every time. Coming back to her flowy dress at the Maldives, we feel it's a style hit. Stay tuned!

