Naga Chaitanya has turned 34 on November 23 and on this special occasion his wife, actress Samantha Akkineni has unveiled a new poster from her hubby’s upcoming flick titled Love Story. The poster features the charming actor of Tollywood in a desi avatar. He has donned a blue coloured lungi teamed it with a white coloured sleeveless vest. His rugged avatar makes him look even charming as ever. This poster was indeed the perfect treat for all fans of Naga Chaitanya from his ladylove. Love Story Poster: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Steal a Glance As They Wish Everyone a Happy Diwali.

Love Story marks the reunion of Sai Pallavi with director Sekhar Kammula for the second time after Fidaa, whereas, she is collaborating with Naga Chaitanya for the first time. The shooting of this Telugu romantic drama was wrapped up recently. The cute chemistry of the lead pair has already piqued fans’ interest and one just cannot wait for Love Story to be released. Love Story: Sai Pallavi To Be a Choreographer For Her Next With Naga Chaitanya?

HBD Naga Chaitanya

Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni 😍 Wishing you only happiness always and forever #LoveStory#HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/9FCmunhJWT — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 23, 2020

Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula dropped an hint about the story in an interview to Cinema Express. He revealed, “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” About Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the director further stated, “Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out.”

Love Story, bankrolled under the banner of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, was planned to be released in April this year. But due to the pandemic, the makers had to delay the release date.

