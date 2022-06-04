Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar marks her Bollywood debut with YRF's next, Samrat Prithviraj. She plays the role of Sanyogita while Akshay Kumar portrays Prithviraj Chauhan. Though the beauty pageant winner would usually deck up in style in her modern designs and cutesy dresses, this time her fashion game was altogether different. From ethnic sarees to embroidered lehenga cholis, Manushi's style file revolved around traditional Indian designs and designers. She stuck to her reel character but didn't go overboard at the same time. Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar Are Obsessing Over this Ritika Mirchandani Design! (View Pics).

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Manushi has the ability to nail such pieces. She looks marvellous in all her choices - be it ethnic or modern. With the help of her ace stylist, Sheefa Gilani, Manushi conceptualised different looks that made her look divine if nothing else. From Manish Malhotra, and Ritika Mirchandani to Ridhi Mehra, Manushi's outfits were sourced from all the big names and the pretty woman definitely justified all the beautiful creations. To get a more detailed look at all her avatars here's sharing all the pictures from her style file. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Manushi Chhillar, Whose Pristine White Saree Will You Wear?

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In Ritika Mirchandani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In Ridhi Mehra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In Vani Vats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In Madhurya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In Picchika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Post Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in a comedy movie. The duo has already wrapped its shooting and the makers are waiting to zero in the right release date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).