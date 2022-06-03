Ruffled sarees are in vogue and we trust our Bollywood beauties to nail them to the hilt. While Arpita Mehta has been a constant when designing these pieces, there are a few other names like Ridhi Mehra who occasionally weave a sartorially stunning piece. Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar recently wore a simple but elegant ruffled saree for one of her promotional appearances and she certainly looked divine in her choice. However, her outfit did remind us of Katrina Kaif from her pre-wedding festivities. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar chose a pristine white ruffled saree from the house of Ridhi Mehra. The otherwise plain saree was accessorised with an embellished waist belt and an embroidered blouse that amplified its look further. With highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyes, nude lips and hair styled in beach waves, she completed her look further.

Manushi Chhillar v/s Katrina Kaif

Manushi Chhillar and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, coming to Tiger Zinda Hai actress, Katrina Kaif - the actress looked heavenly in her white Arpita Mehta saree when she was spotted outside Vicky Kaushal's residence just before their wedding. Like Manushi, Katrina's plain white saree too was paired with a heavily embroidered blouse sans any waist belt though. With statement earrings, highlighted cheeks, pink lips and subtle eye makeup, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Winget or Rubina Dilaik, Who Nailed This Blue Printed Pantsuit Better?

While we are having a tough time picking a winner between these ladies, why don't you lend us a helping hand? If given a choice, whose white saree will you pick? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

