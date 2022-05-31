Sharara pants are back in vogue and unless you're living under a huge rock, you would be aware of its popularity. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, B-town ladies are swooning over this new trend for all the right reasons. While we ourselves are digging this new design, let's give a round of applause to a few designers who have successfully designed some beautiful concepts revolving around them. From Manish Malhotra to Tarun Tahiliani and Anita Dongre, designers are definitely cashing in on its popularity and that would explain why many celebs end up picking a similar outfit for their appearances. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

A recent example is Ritika Mirchandani's long jacket bustier paired with a sharara set. This particular design by the designer has become so popular with the B-town ladies that almost every actress wants to wear it once for her professional or personal outing. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani started the trend, Kriti Sanon was quick to join the bandwagon and finally, we had former Miss World and now a debutante, Manushi Chhillar looking divine in it.

While Advani preferred it in yellow, Kriti opted for a darker hue - red and Manushi picked an ivory shade in the same. The design is pretty simple, though it looks rich. It has sharara pants paired with a bralette and a long jacket - all heavily embroidered. Those who are blessed with a tall frame can certainly take some cues from our Bollywood divas who have already aced this style. Let's have a look at their pictures. Fashion Faceoff! Kriti Sanon vs Tara Sutaria, Who Looks Sizzling Hot in Manish Malhotra’s Nine-Yard?

Kiara Advani

Manushi Chhillar

Kriti Sanon

So, who do you think won this fashion race? Which beauty pulled it off better than her peers? Was it Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon or Manushi Chhillar? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly!

