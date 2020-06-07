Sana Khaan Is Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in This Floral Sharara Suit!

Sana Khan in Mayyera Jaipur for Eid Al Fitr celebrations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cute girl-next-door, Sana Khaan is making the most in this lockdown with her shenanigans keeping us glued to her Instagram handle. With a heady following of 3.3 million, Sana Khaan delights with her random musings, a flawless makeup arsenal and a relatable fashion spree. If affordable pieces from home labels find a worthy muse in Sana, then her wardrobe also has ample space for luxe international ones. She shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss in 2012. As an actress, model and dancer who has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films, TV commercials, Sana has an impressive resume. She styles herself and believes in hiring a fashion stylist as the occasion may demand. But what really sets her apart is her penchant to up the style vibe with an immaculate beauty game, resulting in her maiden endeavour called Faces Spa by Sana Khan. The Eid Al-Fitr festivities saw Sana turn to the ubiquitous sharara, a printed floral one from Mayyera Jaipur. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous with a glowy glossy makeup and heavy chandbalis in tow.

Before the lockdown, we saw Sana embark on a promotional spree for her stint on the digital platform for Special OPS, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast. Sana Khan Ushered the Spring in a Colourful Mood, Her Candy Dress Is Playful and Perky!

Sana Khan - Sharara Charm

From the Jaipur based label, Mayyera, Sana chose a soft yellow multi-printed sharara paired with a short printed kurta and a pink dupatta enhanced with tassels worth Rs. 23,500. Pink tinted eyelids, nude pink lips, delicately lined eyes, a low bun with two sleek strands on either side completed her look. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.