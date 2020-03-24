Sana Khan Ushered the Spring in a Colourful Mood, Her Candy Dress Is Playful and Perky!

Sana Khan in Appapop for Special OPS promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan - We all remember and love this cute girl-next-door who shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss in 2012. The actress, model and dancer has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films, TV commercials. On the fashion front, Sana styles herself and does a fabulous job at that! Choosing ensembles that flatter her petite frame and raising the stakes with a flawless beauty game is what she does with much spunk. A testimony to her fame is an impressive fan following of 3.1 million on Instagram and a beauty endeavour called Faces Spa by Sana Khan. Sana Khaan was on a promotional spree for her stint on the digital platform for Special OPS. An espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast, Sana took to a candy-hued vibe with a tent dress from the street style label, Appapop.

The sweltering heat demands breezy dresses that are uber comfortable and here's how Sana made a case in point for the summery style. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

Sana Khan - Candy Hues

A tent dress from Appapop worth Rs. 4,999 was teamed with oversized earrings and sleek hair. We loved how Sana spiffed up the look with her eye makeup of blue-tinted eyelids, nude pink lips and defined eyebrows. Sana Khaan Is Playing Bubbles, the Cute Powerpuff Girl in Yellow, Saying a Hello to Summers With Her Chic Style!

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.