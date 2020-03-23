Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

Sana Khaan in Bershka for Special OPS promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is something engaging about this cute girl! The model turned actress and dancer who shot to fame with her Bigg Boss stint enjoys a tremendous fan following of 3.1 M on Instagram. A certified style cynosure, it may maybe come across as a wonder that in the fashion stylist besotted industry, Sana styles herself and does a fabulous job at that. She lends her petite frame, cute looks and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings to ethnic as well as neo-ethnic and classy western ensembles with equal panache. Sana is on a promotional spree for Special OPS, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast. Sana Khan had us smitten with her promotional style recently. It was an ensemble featuring a puff-sleeved sheer top tucked into a body-hugging high waist denim skirt from Bershka Collection. The look was upped by soft wavy hair and subtle dewy glam.

Here is a closer look at Sana's denim style.

Sana Khan - A Delightful Denim Story

A pink sheer puff-sleeved top with a high waist denim skirt from Bershka was complemented by soft wavy hair and subtle dewy glam featuring pink lips and shimmery eyelids. A pair of statement earrings completed her look. Sana Khaan Is Playing Bubbles, the Cute Powerpuff Girl in Yellow, Saying a Hello to Summers With Her Chic Style!

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.