Sana Khan! The cute, girl-next-door girl courted bouquets for her witty, pretty and impressive stint on Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. As an actress, model and dancer, Sana began her career in modelling and ventured into advertisements and feature films. It's astounding to know that she has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films, TV commercials, dance performances in films. Sana Khan's versatile resume is underlined by her quintessentially girl-next-door vibe. She was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey directed web-series, Special OPS for Hotstar Specials. Just before the lockdown, Sana Khan took to promoting it with a self-styled chic arsenal. Doing a fabulous job, Sana Khan has an innate ability to opt for ensembles that flatter her petite frame. But she just doesn't stop at that. She believes in raising the stakes with a flawless beauty game which she herself does with much spunk. Sana enjoys immense fandom, 3.3 million on Instagram. Her love for makeup and regimented skincare has resulted in a beauty endeavour called Faces Spa by Sana Khan. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of the recent ethnic style moments. Giving us a lesson on how less is more and brilliantly chic, Sana makes subtle to extravagant styles all work to the hilt.

A block printed ethnic creation from the label, Aks by Nidhi featuring a kurta, palazzo and dupatta was teamed with delicate studs, subtle glam and open wavy hair. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

An intricately embroidered and embellished gharara set by Poonams Kaurture had Mehendi adorned hands, a choker- earrings set from House of Shikha, subtle makeup and wavy hair.

A Payal Singhal printed set was teamed with opulent quirky jewellery by Kohar, sleek hair and glossy glam.

A Payal Singhal embellished and embroidered saree was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse, necklace, delicate earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!

An embroidered ivory creation by Talking Threads was teamed with earrings by Vamika, textured hair and subtle glam.

A grey-green creation from label V'Ves by Mona Agrawal featuring Aari work and hand-embroidered detailing was teamed with earrings by Aaree. A low centre-parted bun and a glowy glam completed her look.

A sharara set by Poonams Kaurture featuring kameez with hand-embroidered detailing, sharara with a zari border and a net dupatta with heavy stone detailing was teamed with heavily lined eyes, nude pink lips, earrings and mang tika with pulled-back hair completed the look. Sana Khaan Does Denim on Denim and Its Brilliantly Chic!

An enthralling self-styled and self-done makeup shenanigans is how Sana Khan endears immensely. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

