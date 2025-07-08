Mumbai, July 8: Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer for the second season of the espionage thriller "Special Ops". Initially slated to stream exclusively on JioHotstar from July 11th, the release has now been pushed to July 18th. However, the reason for the delay has not been revealed till now.

The latest season of "Special Ops" will show Kay Kay Menon returning as the sharp and unyielding R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a new kind of war - one fought not on battlefields, but in the shadows of the digital world. As coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability, Himmat, along with his team goes on a silent war. ‘Special Ops 2’ Trailer: Kay Kay Menon’s RAW Agent Himmat Singh Fights Cyber Terrorism in New Season of Neeraj Pandey’s JioHotstar Series (Watch Video).

Talking about the much-awaited drama, Menon, said, “Himmat Singh has never been your typical hero; he doesn't chase glory, he carries burdens. This time, the battles are quieter but more dangerous, and the cost of every decision feels heavier. As an actor, it’s rare to find a character who challenges you this deeply, not just in performance, but in spirit. I hope audiences feel the weight and the heart we’ve poured into this season.”

Directed by Shivam Nair, the season two of the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast with Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others. Recently, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen as the antagonist in the "Special Ops 2" revealed which of his co-stars left a lasting impression on him. ‘Special Ops’ Season 2 Teaser: Kay Kay Menon Returns As Himmat Singh for Neeraj Pandey’s JioHotstar Series (Watch Video).

Telling what it was like to act alongside Menon, he shared that working alongside him is both a huge compliment and a big challenge. "I have grown up watching and admiring his performances both as protagonist and antagonist. His subtlety, sarcasm, and sternness as Himmat Singh is something that the audience has enjoyed and expects to see. The idea was to portray a counterpart with an underrated ease and wit that could amp up the conflict in the show," Bhasin stated.

