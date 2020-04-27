Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!

Sana Khan in Rashika Sharma ensemble (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan made an impressive debut on the digital platform with the Neeraj Pandey directorial venture, Special Ops earlier this year. The espionage thriller series created for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials had Sana essaying the role of Sonya. The former model and an exceptional dancer shot to limelight as a finalist on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2012. A stunner, Sana loves to style herself and handles her own glam on most occasions. Breaking the monotony of dark florals meant only for autumn, Sana channelled this vibe this quarantine summer. While most of us are finding comfort in our pyjamas, Sana took to dressing and glamming it up! Needless to say, all with a wondrous outcome. A Rashika Sharma ethnic ensemble was accompanied with bold red lips and those perfectly winged eyes. Sprawled on her couch, Sana's mini photoshoot is worth a dekko.

Giving those affordable homegrown labels a spin, here's how Sana channelled a chic vibe. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

Sana Khan - Dark Floral Chic

An ensemble from Rashika Sharma featuring a slit kurta with fitted pants was teamed with a flawless makeup of bold red lips and perfectly winged eyes. Wavy hair completed her look. Sana Khan Dabbles Into Delightful Double Trouble With Polka and Fringes All in One Perfect Look!

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.