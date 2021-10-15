Pink is the colour of the season and these celebrity outings are a testament to it. While pink is always tagged as a 'girly' colour, men are increasingly getting fond of it. But that's not what we are discussing today. Recently, while we were scrolling through our Instagram feed, we came across multiple pictures of our celebrities decked up in their pinkalicious attires. And that made us wonder if the colour is the hot favourite this season. Dussehra 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Others are Here to Set Some Millennial Festive Fashion Goals (View Pics).

From Aditi Rao Hydari, who's promoting her next release, Maha Samudram these days to Kajol enjoying her Durga Puja celebration, ladies are swooning over different shades of pink and we are all hearts for it. From simple and traditional sarees to ethnic and charming lehenga cholis, celebs are going all out with their love for pink and we have pics to back our claim. Check out some of these Instagram clicks and get ready to go pink this season. Kiara Advani Brings Diwali Early Looking Like a Patakha in Hot Red Lehenga Choli, View Pic.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Punit Balana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Rakul Preet Singh in Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

Kajol in Punit Balana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

Ananya Panday in Ridhi Mehra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Sara Ali Khan in Madhurya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Sanya Malhotra in Shehlaa Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehla Khan (@shehlaakhan)

Vaani Kapoor in Shehlaa Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab something pink already!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).