The festive season has kicked off, and how in India. The country is in the middle of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, but it looks like Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is in the mood to bring Diwali early with her charming self. The Shershaah actress featured in a new brand commercial looking like a hot patakha in a red lehenga choli. Kiara is wearing this beautiful lehenga set by Geethika Kanumilli and accessorises it with traditional gold jewellery. She is styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Kiara Advani and Red Obsession

Check Out Her New Commercial

