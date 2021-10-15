The holy festival of Navratri has come to an end and today we celebrate Dussehra. The day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating the mighty demon, Ravana is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. Dussehra or Dusshera is considered a very auspicious occasion and Indians often buy expensive jewellery or simple gold coins on this important day. Dusshera 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari's Pink Punit Balana Outfit Has Festive Written All Over It (View Pics).

Festivals in India are all vibrant and colourful. You are expected to deck up in new outfits and celebrate the occasion with your near and dear ones. Dussehra is one of the most important festivals, you can add an extra dose of charm to it with your pretty traditional outfits. From chic Anarkalis to charming sarees, pick the most beautiful of your ethnic attires and get ready to slay on this festive holiday. And for those, who are still confused about what to wear or how to style it the right way, can always seek inspiration from our gorgeous divas. Dussehra 2021 Recipes: From Jalebi to Basundi, Yummy Dishes To Relish on the Festival.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, let’s take a look at our favourite millennials and take some styling cues from them.

Alaya F

Alaya's ivory lehenga choli is the perfect outfit to wear this festive season.

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anaya Panday

Ananya's baby pink lehenga choli has our heart!

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

For those who want to wear a saree, take some cues from Janhvi's sunny yellow one!

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi's icy blue outfit by Anita Dongre is what modern fairytales are about.

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's yellow lehenga choli looks rich and elegant!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's orange Arpita Mehta outfit is simple but so stunning.

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria

Tara keeps it simple in her pink mirror-embroidered lehenga choli.

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Dusshera to one and all!

