Gal Gadot is gearing up to collaborate with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for yet another beautiful project. The duo is excited to start working on Cleopatra, a biopic on the famous Egyptian Queen. And while she has some time before things are set in motion, let's take a minute to appreciate her new photoshoot for Vanity Fair. Gadot is the new cover star for Vanity Fair's October edition and we are smitten by her new set of pictures.

Besides posing rather seductively on its cover, Gal Gadot's inside pictures from her same photoshoot are alarmingly hot. The stylist has not attempted to restrict any idea in here. Rather the brief given to Gadot was to be herself. She's sensuous, happy, chirpy and many other things in different pictures of hers and they all look equally alluring. For someone who's mesmerised with that charming smile of hers, Gal has tons to offer and more on display in here. It's basically a collection of her different moods put together. Gal Gadot is Sparkling Brilliantly on the Cover of Vogue (View Pic).

Gal Gadot for Vanity Fair (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gal's Vanity Fair photoshoot comes in a couple of days after she got featured on Rolling Stones. Now that Wonder Woman has been officially delayed, she has enough time to start with her promotions while posing for different photoshoots meanwhile. We're currently head over heels in love with her new set of pictures, what about you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).