Gal Gadot is Sparkling Brilliantly on the Cover of Vogue (View Pic)

Gal Gadot for Vogue (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, we should thank Vogue US for lifting up our spirits. The Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot turned cover girl for the magazine's latest edition that focusses on one ordinary day in the life of extraordinary Gadot. The pretty lady who tasted fame and success with Patty Jenkins directorial is all things chic and charming as the new Vogue face of this month. The actress is oozing confidence while silently intimidating you with her deep dark eyes. We won't be exaggerating when we say that she leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes. Wonder Woman 1984 Poster: Gal Gadot Looks Fierce In a Golden Armour, Film To Release on June 5, 2020.

Gal who became a familiar name after starring in DC's Wonder Woman goes all glam in her new photoshoot and her pictures are truly mesmerizing. Striking a pose against the beauty of a desert, she's exuding an aura that's hard to match and difficult to imitate. We are certainly digging her modish look from the photoshoot that illuminates her as the woman of every man's dream. Though modest, it simply looks divine on her. Coronavirus Effect: Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Gets Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Hit the Screens on August 14, 2020.

Check Out Gal Gadot's Vogue Cover

Gal's photoshoot for Vogue was shot way back in January when things were running smoothly for all of us. However, since then, things have taken a drastic turn and the Wonder Woman actress is now busy enjoying quarantine with her husband and two lovely daughters. Yes, she doesn't look like a mommy but she always wanted to embrace motherhood at a very young age.