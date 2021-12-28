New Delhi, December 27: You're all set for your year end getaway and there are a few beach essentials, besides a bikini body you need to pack! For inspiration, check out these celebrities and pick a style to match your body type and mood:

Disha Patani who's got the best body in the business certainly gives us goals! Her leopard print bikini is red hot for the season. Disha Patani Is Bold and Gorgeous As She Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in a Red Hot Bikini (View Pic).

Forget polka dots, its a yellow checkered bikini you need for the season. Youth icon Ananya Panday looks photo ready complete with a flamingo to keep the mood afloat.

Alaya F enjoys a moment in the sun in this sultry printed swimsuit, beach tousled waves and a tan are all she needs! Alaya F Soaks in the Maldivian Sun As She Relaxes on Beach in a Printed Hot Bikini (View Pics)

Bollywood's bubbly girl Alia Bhatt takes tie-dye for an underwater swim as she poses for a photo-op!

Sea salt spritz, metallic bangles and you're good to go for a beautiful sunset says Janhvi Kapoor.

Ring in the New Year in a glamorous Malliot in tones of gold and black... Nargis Fakhri shows you how to nail the look with hair rolled into a top knot, long danglers and bronze makeup.

Bollywood's girl of the moment, Sara Ali Khan, shows of her abs in a patterned swimsuit as part of her go-with-the-flow approach.

What's a beach holiday without some tiger print, a kaftan and never ending legs... take a bow for Tara Sutaria in this one-piece.

