There are few heroes in Bollywood who can charm and woo you the way Shah Rukh Khan has. And while it is easier to make this statement now, that Pathaan stands at 1000 crore+ Box Office collection and the hype for Jawaan and Dunki already has fans all excited, it has always been true. From wit beyond measure to the charm and kind heart that we treasure, SRK has it all. And while he can look dapper in just about anything, there is something about Shah Rukh Khan in black that continues to be the single proof of why he is the true King Khan. And here are seven times SRK Killed us with his black OOTD. Shah Rukh Khan Hot Thirst Traps Are Abs-olutely FIRE! These SRK Stills From Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' Song Will Make Your Ovaries Explode.

As we enter another week, filled with stress, chaos, and adulting responsibilities, these pics of Shah Rukh in black are surely the aid your heart needs to get through the week in a happy mood. And while all the looks truly make fans believe that only Shah Rukh should wear black, the two looks that have defined fashion through the past decades need to be highlighted. The first one, of course, is the classic black Lucknowi with all the shine and sparkle in the video of "Yeh Ladka Hai Allah" from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (and its rendition in Kal Ho Naa Ho’s "Maahi Ve"), and the classic black suit from Kal Ho Na HO’s title track that makes our heart skip a beat.

Single-Handedly Raising the Sales of Black Pathani

Melting Your Heart in Black Suits

shahrukh in a black outfit with a rose in his hand will make your monday better 🤗 pic.twitter.com/NKDdpjaSOA — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 22, 2021

Pop of Red Hero Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fast Bikes India (@fastbikesindia)

The Classic Black Tux

Enough to make us skip a heartbeat....The SRK Pose! 🌟 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/s9WShpX5Co — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 24, 2022

Eid Ready

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Acing Leather Jackets Since Eternity

Shah Rukh Khan in black is just another level of hotness 🖤 pic.twitter.com/csbDPzNE6W — M. (@moodydamsel_) August 3, 2022

Thirst Trap From the Dessert

Shah Rukh Khan in Beard ✓ Black Jacket✓ Glasses ✓ Short hair ✓ The bestest of all look 🥺🙌#Dunki #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/NfNJv4dblt — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) November 30, 2022

We hope that these pictures soothe your soul. And while there is no denying that Shah Rukh’s charm and ease make his black outfits all the more enjoyable, a big shout-out needs to go to all his stylists who continue to hit the nail with every new look. His latest endeavors in black, especially the Pathaan press conference, are proof that Shah Rukh Khan and his stylist truly have an undeniable understanding.

