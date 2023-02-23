Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan’s reign at the box office is only growing larger with each passing day. Even as the movie crossed the 1000 cr club, fans cannot get enough of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and all that is good and woo-worthy in Pathaan. And the audience gets what the audience wants. Yash Raj Films had released the making and behind-the-scenes video of "Besharam Rang" song, and the internet came together to declare that the hotness of 57-year-old Shah Rukh is unmatched and unprecedented. While the video had everyone fall head over heels in love with the actor again, adoring some cute scenes of Shah Rukh’s youngest son - Abram on sets, and taking in the sheer brilliance of Deepika Padukone, simping over SRK and his abs seems to have become the most popular reaction to the video. As Pathaan-mania continues, it is time to check out some of Shah Rukh Khan's hot thirst traps!

"Besharam Rang" - which was the only other song in Pathaan - came under fire during its original release and caused various controversies. Well, as the movie continues to remain a box office blockbuster, these controversies seem forgotten and everyone cannot help but groove to the beats of "Besharam Rang." And Shah Rukh’s sultry looks in the movie, where he showcased his abs in full form, are making the internet feel all the feels. Keep Scrolling Down to Check The Hottest Photos of Shah Rukh Khan (Yes, we are being unabashed about our love for SRK)!

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: YRF/YouTube)

Facts were spat online

siddharth anand is clearly shah rukh khan's biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/jd9JQa9mUH — Pramit (@pramitheus) February 13, 2023

King Of Bollywood, Reigner of Hearts, Bringer of Sun?

And when Mr. Shah Rukh Khan came on the set the sun came out.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/ZSWXTeknJx — Jatin (@iamvengeanc_e) February 13, 2023

There is no better way to make history

shah rukh khan getting ready to make history. pic.twitter.com/kSsWfGjkr0 — shahd (@therukhgirl) February 13, 2023

If pictures speak a thousand words, then these rendered us speechless

https://twitter.com/IMSRKFC/status/1625486800050606087

Some fans, however, had a lot to say

I just want Shah Rukh Khan to put me in a chokehold with these arms and kill me so the last thing I experience is his arms wrapped around me. pic.twitter.com/AWohd5y4xt — Amira (@theamiramia) February 13, 2023

Enjoy Video of Making of Besharam Rang Song

Also, Time to Enjoy Besharam Rang Song Video

The reaction to the video as well as the continued love for Pathaan sure stands as proof that the audience clearly has not had enough of Shah Rukh. As he would say, “picture abhi baaki hai”.

