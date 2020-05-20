Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts her Love for Calvin Klein in this New Quarantine Photoshoot and We Think Disha Patani Has Found her Successor (View Pics)

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her love for Calvin Klein (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While she's yet to bag her debut Bollywood project, Shanaya Kapoor is already busy making headlines for her social media uploads. The star kid loves flaunting her uber good looks with a dash of sensuousness making us wonder if she'll announce her B-town outing anytime soon. Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya is blessed with all the good genes and comes from Bollywood's one of the most influential families. And till the time she makes her big announcement, let's drool over her new super hot pictures that soaring the temperature and how! Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

Shanaya posted a series of pictures from her quarantine photoshoot on her Instagram (now private) account and those certainly drove us crazy. The star kid loves her Calvin Klein collection (who doesn't) and didn't hesitate to flaunt the same in her new set of pictures. But hey, the only name that comes to our mind when we say CK is Disha Patani. Being the brand's Indian ambassador, her name is synonymous with the sultry pictures that she poses in while displaying her love for the label. And just in case she was wondering if she would find her successor anytime soon, we guess Shanaya could be the relevant answer.

Check Out Shanaya Kapoor's New Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram #ShanayaKapoor shares pictures from a quarantine shoot at home. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on May 20, 2020 at 4:04am PDT

The star kid is oozing hotness with her super hot clicks and we bet you are equally going gaga over them. Yes, she does have a long way to go but she's just getting started. The girl is taking her baby steps in the industry and going by her recent pictures, we can definitely say, she's on the right track.