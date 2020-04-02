Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!
As one of the hottest star kid on the block, Shanaya Kapoor is a hoot! The eldest daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, this millennial is blessed with oh-so-amazing looks, grace and poise. With a surname to boot, having formidable fashion forces of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor as cousins and sharing a millennial minimal chic vibe with cousins, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, fashion is just a second language for this Kapoor girl. Millennial style is often sought-after for its refreshing vibe and a distinct nonchalance. Shanaya goes on to make those conscious style statements giving us a sneak peek into her effervescent style play conspired with fashion stylist Meagan Concessio that is further perfected by a stunning beauty game.

Having BFF's as the equally fashion-conscious Anaya Pandey and Suhana Khan, Shanaya elevated the already peaked temperatures with her Instagram pictures. Here is a closer look. Shanaya Kapoor's Recent Pictures are All Things Glamorous and Modish.

Shanaya Kapoor -Bewitching in Black!

It was a 3D flower crop top with keyhole detailing and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Yellow toned embellished pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker's label, SJP. Delicate drop earrings from Amrapali and a diamond ring from Diamantina upped the look. Sleek hair with centre-parting and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and nude glossy lips sealed the deal. Shanaya Kapoor Is Fresh, Fabulous and Fantastic in a Folklore Inspired Arpita Mehta Ensemble!

Shanaya Kapoor made her social debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes or the Paris Ball, a high profile fashion event held annually, as apart of which young women from reputed families around the world, escorted by chosen cavaliers which was held at Paris' Shangri-La Hotel.