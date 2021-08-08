The Senorita singer, Shawn Mendes, celebrates his birthday on August 8 and we bet Camila Cabello has some exciting stuff planned ahead. The Canadian singer who's currently an eye candy for every girl out there is also a red carpet darling. With his dapper appearances, Mendes manages to find himself a place in the best-dressed celebs of any particular night. His charming looks and well-designed suits often melt our hearts while his coy smile casts an impression like no one else. If he wasn't such a talented singer, he definitely had the potential to try his luck in Hollywood as an actor. Maybe, he even will someday. You never know. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Celebrate Two-Year Dating Anniversary With Social Media Posts (See Pics).

Shawn Mendes comes across as a metrosexual who emphasises what fashion is. Unlike the usual ones, he will try and break the mould and pick something as loud as a maroon suit on the red carpet and look as handsome as always. The boy knows fashion and he does it so well. His styling team probably has a field time in picking all the vivacious outfits for him for they know he can nail them to the T. For someone with such a sharp dressing style, Mendes is like a Fashion God who should be worshipped over and over again. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Take Their PDA to the VMAs and Twitter Is Done with Them!

On Shawn Mendes' birthday, here's celebrating the fashion connoisseur in him!

Colour Colour Which Colour Do You Want?

A Teal?

Or a Classic Black?

How About Some Blue?

Or a Two-Tone Suit?

What About Grey?

Oh, Black Again!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in a happy relationship with each other where the former is even taking Spanish lessons. He admired the Latin culture and hence, is taking efforts to learn it. Camila being Spanish, is helping him cement this determination. While details about Mendes' birthday celebration aren't out yet, stay tuned to this space for we'll have an update very soon. Until then, keep ogling at his super attractive pictures.

