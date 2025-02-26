Sabrina Carpenter has been making headlines not just for her musical talent but also for her intriguing love life, particularly with the release of her latest album, Short n’ Sweet. This album features steamy lyrics that reflect her past romances, including relationships with fellow Disney stars, flings that were brief yet impactful, and experiences that have inspired her music. In an earlier interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Carpenter clarified that the title Short n’ Sweet doesn’t reference her height but rather the brevity of some of her relationships that left a lasting impression on her. Fans have speculated that several tracks on the album allude to her on-again, off-again relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, as well as her previous romance with Shawn Mendes. So, is she seeing Barry Keoghan? Here's what you should know about Carpenter's present relationship status and her dating history.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan: Are They Dating?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan sparked dating rumours in December 2023 when they were seen together in Los Angeles. By February 2024, they were confirmed to be dating after being spotted at a W magazine afterparty, much to the excitement of their fans. The couple has since enjoyed public outings, including double dates with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and Keoghan has been seen wearing bracelets featuring Carpenter’s name. Who Is Brad Pitt Dating? Is Ines De Ramon His Current Girlfriend? Know Hollywood Actor’s Dating History and Previous Relationships.

Their relationship reached a significant milestone with the release of Carpenter’s music video for “Please Please Please,” where Keoghan plays her on-screen boyfriend. However, in August, breakup rumors began to circulate. Keoghan appeared to address the speculation by liking Carpenter’s Instagram post promoting her new album and song, “Needless to Say,” hinting at their ongoing connection. In an interview with The Guardian, Carpenter reflected on her collaboration with Keoghan, describing it as one of her best experiences. She playfully acknowledged her own diplomatic tone while praising him as “such a great actor.”

On August 27, Keoghan reignited speculation about their relationship by commenting on an Instagram post featuring Carpenter alongside Jenna Ortega, playfully asking, “Can I have one?” This playful interaction has kept fans guessing about the status of their romance, adding another layer to the already captivating narrative surrounding Carpenter’s love life and artistry. However, as per latest reports, the two parted ways, citing career prioritisation as reason for their break.

Sabrina’s Dating History and Past Relationships

Bradley Steven Perry, Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett, Dylan O'Brien, Shawn Mendes & David Dobrik are some names she has been linked with. During her time on Girl Meets World, Sabrina Carpenter was in a relationship with fellow Disney star Bradley Steven Perry. They began dating in 2014, and Carpenter shared details about their budding romance with J-14 back then. After her relationship with Perry, she also dated Griffin Gluck before being linked to Joshua Bassett in 2021.

More recently, in August 2023, Carpenter was rumored to be seeing YouTube sensation David Dobrik after they were spotted together at TAO in Chicago following her performance at Lollapalooza. However, just two days later, Carpenter playfully dismissed the speculation on Instagram.

