Left Right Left actress Shveta Salve celebrates her birthday on November 12. The pretty lady who was quite a name in the TV circle disappeared after ruling it for years. While she has often inspired us with her way of thinking and how confidently she carries herself, her bohemian style of dressing is another major attraction. Salve is a lady of fine substance and rich taste and her wardrobe resonate with those exact emotions. It's stylish and bold and perfect for her persona. Steamy and Sexy! Shveta Salve Muses and Introspects As She Posts A Mirror Image of Love With Hubby Hermit Sethi (View Pic).

For those who love boho fashion, can certainly take cues from Shveta who has a taste like no one else. With her antique jewellery, headgear and comfy outfits, she likes to add a dash of glamour to her already intimidating persona. Fashion should come naturally and Salve probably has the right genes for it. She can slay in anything and she never tries too hard for it. Her outfits are simple but they have a certain aura around them or probably it's her magic that does all the wonders. We do miss seeing her on the small screen but we're glad for she has a social media account that helps us keep in touch with her.

On Shveta Salve's birthday today, here's raising a toast to her peculiar wardrobe and fabulous sense of style.

Boho Fashion Done Right!

Seeking All The Inspiration We Need

Loving all the Vibes

Nailed It!

Mrs Seductress

Love, Love, Love It!

Okay, We Can't Get Enough of Her!

Happy Birthday, Shveta Salve!

