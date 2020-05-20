Steamy and Sexy! Shveta Salve Muses and Introspects As She Posts A Mirror Image of Love With Hubby Hermit Sethi (View Pic)

Television actress and host, Shveta Salve who is moreover known as the runner-up of dance reality series, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is having a steamy quarantine time with her husband Hermit Sethi. Yep, you read that right! As Salve recently posted a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram feed which sees the actor having a passionate moment with her man. In the pic shared sees Shveta and Hermit in an intimate moment kissing each other. Must say, the pair's smooching time looks hot as the actress can be seen wearing a red dress in the picture, and on the other hand, Hermit can be seen in a shirt and shorts combo. The photo is fire-y and will make you feel the heat. Hip Hip Hurray Cast Just Had a Reunion and the ’90s Kid in Us Is Shedding Tears of Joy! View Pics.
FYI, Shveta and her husband stay in Goa along with their little daughter Arya. The duo has been residing in the state from quite a long time and live a happy married life. The most daring part about Salve is that she does not shy away from flaunting her romantic life on social media and well the latest pic serves enough proof. Along with the pic, the actress also posted a long caption which starts with 'Make Love Not War Kids'. Aww!!! Kiss of Love! Drashti Dhami Wishes Hubby Neeraj Khemka on His Birthday With a Throwback Lip-Lock Pic and We Are All Hearts for It.
Check Out The Pic Of Shveta Kissing Her Husband Below:
View this post on Instagram
Make Love Not War Kids !! . Lots of introspection in the last few days .. internal external .. What goes around can't be controlled or maybe to a certain extent yes , but your internal turmoil is in your hands and your minds. . 𝑾𝒉𝒐 𝒂𝒎 𝑰 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 ? 𝑨𝒉 , 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕'𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝒑𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒍𝒆 ! - Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland. . Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes . But if these years have taught me anything it is this: you can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is IN ! You be the Change within . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bethechangeyouwanttosee #quarantinedbutsmiling #selfisolation #selfintrospection #makepeace #makelove #makelovenotwar #spreadkindness #bekind #besensitive #instagram #wisdom #growth #peace #instalove #aliceinwonderland #stillswithstories #bethechange #loveintimesofcorona #love #myboo #justus #LockdownLove #covidlovers #inthetimeofcorona
Indeed, the couple is having the best quarantine in each other's company and also in the sexiest way possible. Meanwhile, a scroll through Shveta's Instagram account and it's all things family. Right from sharing moments with her daughter to food porn, the babe's social media game is strong and how. Stay tuned!