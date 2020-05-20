Steamy and Sexy! Shveta Salve Muses and Introspects As She Posts A Mirror Image of Love With Hubby Hermit Sethi (View Pic)

Shveta Salve Kisses Hermit Sethi (Photo Credits: Insta)

Television actress and host, Shveta Salve who is moreover known as the runner-up of dance reality series, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is having a steamy quarantine time with her husband Hermit Sethi. Yep, you read that right! As Salve recently posted a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram feed which sees the actor having a passionate moment with her man. In the pic shared sees Shveta and Hermit in an intimate moment kissing each other. Must say, the pair's smooching time looks hot as the actress can be seen wearing a red dress in the picture, and on the other hand, Hermit can be seen in a shirt and shorts combo. The photo is fire-y and will make you feel the heat. Hip Hip Hurray Cast Just Had a Reunion and the ’90s Kid in Us Is Shedding Tears of Joy! View Pics.

FYI, Shveta and her husband stay in Goa along with their little daughter Arya. The duo has been residing in the state from quite a long time and live a happy married life. The most daring part about Salve is that she does not shy away from flaunting her romantic life on social media and well the latest pic serves enough proof. Along with the pic, the actress also posted a long caption which starts with 'Make Love Not War Kids'. Aww!!! Kiss of Love! Drashti Dhami Wishes Hubby Neeraj Khemka on His Birthday With a Throwback Lip-Lock Pic and We Are All Hearts for It.

Check Out The Pic Of Shveta Kissing Her Husband Below:

Indeed, the couple is having the best quarantine in each other's company and also in the sexiest way possible. Meanwhile, a scroll through Shveta's Instagram account and it's all things family. Right from sharing moments with her daughter to food porn, the babe's social media game is strong and how. Stay tuned!