Aashka Goradia Receives Lewd Comments On Instagram Live Yoga Videos, Meghna Naidu, Shveta Salve, Narayani Shastri Step Up To Shut Them Down (View Pics)

Aashka Goradia Receiving Lewd Comments on Yoga Videos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like the latest mantra that a few celebs have decided to adapt to against nasty trolls, as opposed to taking the high road of ignorance, is to shame them back. And it's totally justified, after all, "Jispe beeti hai, usko pata hai" right? And actresses Aashka Goradia, Meghna Naidu, Shveta Salve and Narayani Shastri recently did something similar. Everyone knows what a yoga enthusiast Aashka Goradia is. The actress, who is stranded in Goa amidst the lockdown with hubby Brent Goble and a few other industry friends, has taken to yoga more seriously. In fact, for the benefit of many, Aashka even started teaching yoga on Instagram live videos in order to motivate everyone to stay in good health. Aashka Goradia Opens Up On Her Nude Yoga Pictures, Says 'Trolls Don’t Even Have an Identity of Their Own, Their Opinion Hardly Matters'.

However, trolls, kinda like fleas that are there everywhere, started commenting obnoxious, disgraceful and lewd comments on the live videos. To this, apart from Aashka, her industry colleagues Shveta Salve, Narayani Shastri, Meghana Naidu, among others took strongly to Instagram to shame these trolls. They also started a hashtag #IgnoreNoMore and have been replying to those sending lewd remarks. Aashka Goradia and Hubby Brent Goble Ask Everyone to Resort to Yoga While In COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

The One With Lewd Comments:

Lewd Comments on Aashka's Instagram Videos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The One Where Trolls Were Shown Their Right Place:

Shveta Salve and Narayani Shastri's Replies To Trolls on Instagram)

The One Where The Guilty Are Scared and Apologise:

Troll Apologising on Instagram DMs to Aashka and Shveta

In a day and age where trolling and posting anything without thinking has become a phenomenon, most actors delete and block users who post inappropriate shit because they can hide behind the anonymity of the web. But the question comes in when will it stop? It is so not okay to write random messages and offending comments on a celebrity's post or any others' as well. After Naked Yoga, Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia’s Sexy Pole Dance in Perfect Sync Makes Jaws Drop (Watch Video).

In fact, the organisation where Brent is teaching Yoga and Aashka along with Tina Dutta and Srijita De are stuck in, Peace of Blue Yoga, also put up a post regarding the incident.

Check It Out Below:

In fact, Shveta Salve's bang on replies even saw one of the boys not only apologising on the video where he shamed Aashka, another also started bombarding Shveta and Aashka Goradia's DMs apologising and asking them not to report against him in the cyber cell. Well, while taking the high road and not giving trolls the time of the day is a way to deal with them, calling them out and reporting them is another effective way!!

