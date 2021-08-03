Sonakshi Sinha, who's currently busy promoting her upcoming release, Bhuj: The Pride of India is soaring temperature and how! The Dabangg actress who has had a terrific journey in Bollywood underwent a massive transformation and is currently amongst the fittest girls in B-town. After shedding oodles of weight, Sinha is now determined to slay all day, every day. And with her recent choices of outfits, one can say that she's hell determined. Sonakshi took to her Instagram accounts to share pictures of her newest fashion outing and we must say, it was a rather impressive choice. Sonakshi Sinha Is a Sight to Behold in This Stunning White Ensemble (See Pic).

Sonakshi gave a sexy twist to her tulip skirt by having a thigh-high slit for it. She paired her outfit with a bralette and a cropped jacket that helped her add some extra oomph to it. She paired her sexy outfit with tie-up heels and looked magnificent, to say the least. Dewy makeup and blow-dried hair elevated her look further. The actress' look was conceptualised by her favourite, Mohit Rai and he definitely did a stunning job. Off late, Rai has become our favourite stylist to go to. Sonakshi Sinha's Beautiful Body Transformation Is Garnering Heart Reacts All Over Social Media!

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha will join Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and others in her upcoming war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Post which, she's also getting ready to mark her digital debut with Reema Kagti's web series wherein she's playing the role of a cop. And while that's about it, we can't wait to see more of her looks from her promotional style file.

