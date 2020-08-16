Earlier this year, the Remo D’Souza directed dance drama, Street Dancer 3D lent the industry a refreshing new talent, Sonam Bajwa. The model and actress who is predominantly seen Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films is also a former Miss India contestant. The Uttarakhand born, Delhi educated, Mumbai living girl is also an air hostess. On the fashion front, Sonam always brings her A-game to the fore. Known for her chic style that’s also minimal and classy, Sonam has tapped almost every vibe of ethnic, neo-ethnic, western, high-street basic with equal and enviable fervour. She also raises the stakes with an impeccable beauty and hair game. Of all the vibes, we have taken a liking, particularly to her ethnic style repertoire! Why do you ask? Well, for starters, her lithe frame, striking features and an easy ability to pull off any variations make up for a heady and versatile look book. Further, she allows one perfect element to shine through without any interferences. Sonam Bajwa turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her chic ethnic moments.

Celebrity endorsed ethnic styles are always interesting to draw inspirations for our perennially parched wardrobes. Here’s a closer look at Sonam Bajwa’s ethnic style. Naah Goriye Song from Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa Groove to Harrdy Sandhu's Popular Track Along With the Punjabi Singer.

A pink Anarkali by Priyanka Singh was teamed with white strappy sandals, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

A pink floral lehenga by Astha Narang was teamed with bright pink lips, wavy hair and statement earrings.

A blueprinted Anarkali was teamed with wavy hair, golden bangles, wavy hair and nude glam.

A black shimmery lehenga by Rahul Mishra was teamed with earrings by Raabta, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

An embroidered pastel yellow dress was teamed with strappy sandals, statement earrings, wavy hair with a centre parting and nude makeup.

A promotional look for Ardab Mutiyaran saw Sonam take on a colour blocked Sonam Luthria with jewellery by Silver Streak and Hyperbole.

A yellow Anarkali was teamed with brown juttis, sleek hair, subtle makeup and earrings.

Hitting the sweet spot between comfort and style, Sonam Bajwa delights! Here’s wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

