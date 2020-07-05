Looking nothing less than a high-couture diva is predominantly what defines Sonam Kapoor as she goes on to reaffirm and reinforce her command in unerring fashion every now and then! She, along with her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor undertook the ardent task of pioneering the fashion scene like never before. Sonam is known to imbibe a keen sense of fashion in all her appearances, whether it is for promotional activities or brand endorsements. While her sartorial calendar of engagements has taken a backseat, Sonam has been enchanting us with her carefully curated vibes from her home in Delhi. She is currently housed with hubby Anand Ahuja in their plush Delhi residence. Sonam took to the gram to post a picture, in monochrome finery. Sonam's mood is minimal chic and elegant, to sum it up!

Always on the radar, Sonam's looks are closely scrutinized and lapped up by fashion lovers and critics alike. On her part, she too never disappoints and keeps things lively just like it’s any other day! Here’s the breakdown of Sonam Kapoor’s resplendent style. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Cannes Nostalgia: A Heady and Intangible Affair of Couture Fabulousness, Sartorial Perfection, Drop Dead Elegance at the French Riviera!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Monochrome Chic

A black dress with white stripes from Bodice was teamed with a Bobby bag from Dior, sleek, shiny hair and subtle makeup. Fashion Face-Off: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar? Who Wore the Karl Lagerfeld X Cover Story Monochrome Dress Better?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen as Zoya Singh Solanki in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

