Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu Disappoint the Fashion Connoisseurs this Week (View Pics)

Worst Dressed of the Week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A week wherein you place Sonam Kapoor in your list of fashion offenders is rather dull and boring, we say. While we had stunners like Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor hitting the right notes this week, we also had offenders like Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu who failed to score any good remarks in their fashion report card. Joining them in this not-so-favourable list is Nushrat Bharucha besides Sonam of course. Let's elaborate on why they eventually found a place in our worst-dressed list. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Coutures Up and Blazes in a Satin Pantsuit and a Ruffled Midnight Blue Dress in Doha!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We do know about Sonam's obsession with the victorian era and the way she loves dressing up in their culture but this time, the girl clearly went wrong with her choice. Sonam's all-black look from the house of Ulyana Sergeenko does nothing to boggle our minds. In fact, it's a classic case of your hard work going in vain. She's capable of doing so much better.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu's indigo blue dress is just too much for our eyes. Blame it on its colour palette but the outfit is genuinely OTT and there's nothing good to talk or discuss about that. It's a failed attempt. Period.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While purple as colour certainly stands for royalty, Bhumi Pednekar's newest outing was far from looking royal. The outfit in fact reminded us of the 80s era and it's not a good thing. We at least mean it in a bad way. Bhumi Pednekar Looks Graceful and Reminds Us of Filmfare's Black Lady On Elle Magazine’s February Cover (See Pic).

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some outfits have nothing to dislike about them and yet, you end up not liking them. This is precisely what we have to say about Nushrat's new appearance. The black waist belt on it is ruining its otherwise sober and subtle look.