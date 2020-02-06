Bhumi Pednekar Looks Graceful and Reminds Us of Filmfare's Black Lady On Elle Magazine's February Cover (See Pic)

Bhumi Pednekar on the Elle Cover. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar has turned out to be one of the most successful actresses of her time despite her unusual choices. After making a smashing debut with a film like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actress went on to star in other big films such as Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Sonchiriya and more. The actress had an amazing 2019 with successful films such as Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Over time, Pednekar has shown that she's versatile and can pull off any role with ease. Recently, she graced the cover of Elle magazine's February issue. The cover features Bhumi in a monochrome avatar. The actress is seen wearing a black outfit. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

The cover captions "Eyes on the Prize" along with Bhumi's confident picture. While Bhumi does look great on the cover, we wish it had more colour and looks too dull. Bhumi is seen wearing a Ralph Lauren black blazer jacket. The cover looks too plain though and we don't even get a glimpse of Bhumi's complete outfit but we have to say it has a feel of Filmfare's Black Lady look to it and that we love. Looks like we will have to wait for some inside pictures from the photoshoot. Bhumi Pednekar Keeps It Slinky and Sleek in Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree for Jeff Bezos Welcome Bash!

Check Out the Cover Here:

On the work front, the actress is all set to begin shooting for Karan Johar's Takht next. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatta and Anil Kapor in lead roles. Takht's principal photography began recently and Karan also revealed the film's release date. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.