Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular celebrities across the world. The former porn star enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has over 24 million followers on Instagram. The XXX OnlyFans star can pull off any fashion effortlessly. She often shares several alluring pictures of her to keep her fans updated and entertained. From revealing to decent outfits, Mia knows how to turn heads with her unique sartorial choices. She never fails to give us major fashion goals.

If you scroll through her official Instagram page, you will get to see several pictures of her in stylish swimwear. However, this time she has worn something different. Recently, Mia took to her Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her. In the latest stills, the former adult film star can be seen wearing a stylish floral dress. To style her look, she has opted for a trendy pair of black shoes and sunglasses. She kept her beautiful tresses open and she is looking extremely beautiful in the pictures. With the official start of the summer season is less than a week away in the West, Mia's easy-breezy dress can be a perfect outfit for your summer wardrobe.

While sharing the pictures, Mia wrote, "This dress was made for the South." Soon after she posted the pictures, several fans of her started pouring in appreciative comments and heart emojis on the same. One of her fans wrote, "Superb" while another one wrote, "Improvement."

Take a Look at Mia Khalifa's Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Earlier, Mia has posted a sizzling picture of her in a golden tube top. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Only thing messier than my hair is my Only Friends inbox." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

After quitting the adult film industry, Mia has shifted to Miami. Apart from Instagram, she is also quite active on Twitter. She also has a TikTok account and a YouTube channel named Mia K.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).