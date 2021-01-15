Great news! OnlyFans Queen Mia Khalifa has raised $160,000 aka 11737016.16 INR for a charity! When Mia Khalifa had announced previously that she was joining OnlyFans none would have thought that in such a small duration, she'll manage to raise so much money for charity via the XXX website that is famous for selling nudes. The former-adult-star-turned-activist joined the platform in September and has also indulged in a battle against PornHub.com and production major BangBros garnering support from the audience for the injustice she had to go through. In just four months, the star was able to raise a huge amount for charity from "SFW [suitable for work]… kinda" content. Khalifa captioned her post with: "But first I just want to thank everyone who has supported me on OnlyFans since September. You guys have helped me donate over $160k to charities and organisations that mean the most to me"

"I’m so grateful for the platform and all the incredible, strong, determined women I’ve met through the Internet because of it. You guys have taught me so much and helped me grow as a person in more ways than I can ever thank you for", she further wrote.

Check Mia khalifa's post on Instagram:

Recently, revelations throw light on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer and it is the most infuriating detail, the last straw. But the good news is that a petition demanding justice for Mia Khalifa has already received one million signatures. The petition demands Mia Khalifa's domain name to be returned and her videos to be removed by big enterprises. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

Khalifa became the most searched queen on Pornhub and later turned into a sports commentator. She recently joined OnlyFans where subscriber pay to check out exclusive content from their favourite celebrity like their nude, XXX pics and videos. However, she cleared it out that she will post "regular" stuff and no "nude content" will be available for subscribers. There is going to be way more than just XXX content on Mia Khalifa's OnlyFans. The XXX platform OnlyFans is, here's what you need to know: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Mia Khalifa had also revealed that for 11 porn videos, Mia Khalifa only made $12k but she also said she would rather have her videos taken and doesn't want any money. “I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag. I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices),” she wrote on Twitter.

