The former adult film star Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. The XXX OnlyFans star is a stunner. She is an active social media user; she keeps sharing her hot pictures and videos on Instagram to keep her fans hooked. The former pornstar has over 24 million followers on her Instagram handle. Whenever she posts a picture on the photo-sharing app, her fans go gaga over her sexy looks. Mia Khalifa is a true blue fashionista. She not only gives us major fashion goals but also gives us workout goals.

In almost every picture, the XXX OnlyFans star flaunts her hot body. Apart from her pictures, her captions also catch attention. Recently, Mia took to her Instagram handle to share an extremely hot picture of her wherein she can be seen sensuously posing for the camera. Her bold look in the latest pictures has left her fans awestruck. In the stills, the diva can be seen donning an ultra-chic orange-hued Mia Vesper leather skirt paired with a matching strappy crop top. She has set the temperature soaring with her latest picture. To style her overall look, she kept her beautiful long tresses open and opted for statement ornaments.

Take a look at Mia Khalifa’s latest post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

This picture of Mia Khalifa came to the surface after the Pakistan government banned her TikTok account. The XXX OnlyFans star has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok. However, now the former pornstar has decided to post her short clips on Twitter. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism.” Take a look:

Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism 💕 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021

Apart from TikTok, Mia also has her own YouTube channel called Mia K, where she has over 8,00,000 followers. She has relocated to Miami after quitting the adult film industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).