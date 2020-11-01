She is an actress, author and film producer. Tisca Chopra who rose to fame with Taare Zameen Par, Qissa. An English literature graduate with an extensive background in theatre, her book Acting Smart is a best seller. Born in Kasauli into a family of educationists, Tisca is counted amongst the finest actors of the thinking man's artists arena in addition to being a sartorial stunner. An on-screen brilliance that translates into an affable charm off-screen, Tisca has crafted a fine fashion arsenal complimenting her rich filmography. She turns a year older today. Pulling off the trickiest of styles with an enviable sharpness and subtle glam that only gets finer with age, Tisca delights. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her fine style moments.

Tisca doesn't adhere to a particular genre of style but loves to experiment just like she does with roles across platforms. Here's a closer look.

Tisca suited up in an H&M pin-striped suit with an Aprere choker neck top with Kurt Geiger nude pumps, gold-toned earrings and a subtle glam with a ponytail.

A checkered Anavila M saree paired with a wine red blouse was paired with a necklace by Tama, textured wavy hair, deep-set eyes and berry-toned lips.

A printed Torani ethnic kurta pant set, accessories by Manjha, sleek hair and subtle makeup greet us in this photo shoot.

An eclectic multi-hued printed saree by Udd was aptly accessorised by a nose pin, defined eyes and a sleek half hairdo.

An antique gold-toned Raw Mango creation was accompanied by jewellery by Krsala, a potli bag by Love to Bag, textured wavy hair and nude glam.

A Label Anushree ethnic set was teamed up with jewellery by Aquamarine, textured waves and subtle glam.

A Shades of India India checkered saree, glossy embellished blouse, a wavy updo and subtle makeup completed her look.

Minimalist chic and oozing a subdued elegance at all times, Tisca keeps updating her fashion arsenal with a rare fervour. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

