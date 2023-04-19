Urfi Javed, also known as Uorfi on social media, is well-known for posting her XXX-plicitly crazy images and videos there. Urfi is back with another weird topless video. She frequently receives flak for sharing nude pics and videos. On Tuesday, April 18, Urfi also posted a brief video in which she appeared to be cutting the purple "hair" that concealed her modesty while posing topless. Urfi Javed Wears Dress Made of Bamboo Basket, And It Surprises No One (Watch Video).

The caption for Urfi Javed's video read, "Inspired by Kimhekim." The opulent and exquisite style of Kimhekim, a Korean fashion company with its headquarters in Seoul, is inspired by old Korean craft techniques. A model representing the company walked the catwalk topless with strings of white pearls connected to her hair during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Several other reps then used scissors to remove the strings.

The company offered an explanation of itself on Instagram, saying, "Many have been asking about the meaning behind our pearl performance of our FW23 Paris show. For KIMHEKIM it is a statement. Pearls on strings represent restricted thoughts and movement. When the strings are cut, one’s burdens and limits are taken away and you are free to enjoy your true self."

Urfi Javed Video:

In her teen years, Urfi began her career in show business by appearing in a number of TV productions, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Daayan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She furthered her rise to prominence by participating in other reality competitions, including Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and MTV Splitsvilla X4 in 2022.

In a recent interview, Urfi talked openly about her upbringing. She admitted that someone stole her photo and used it inappropriately on a porn website. She then experienced her father's physical and mental abuse. Additionally, Urfi disclosed that in order to get to where she is now, she had to flee her home and put a lot of effort into it.

