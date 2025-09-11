Mumbai, September 11: ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed, on Thursday, took to social media to show her ‘road to recovery’ from swollen lips. She also shared that she has discovered something even better than lip fillers. Taking to her Instagram stories, Uorfi posted a series of her photos and captioned it as, “Road to recovery So many people said so much made so many reels Some said ‘ it’s upar wale ka azaab’ Fruit for my bad deeds I had a good laugh at them all even the memes Waise I’ve discovered something better than lip fillers to make my lips fuller. In the next video, my lip care.”

The images and videos trace Uorfi Javed’s journey from showing her swollen lips to her present-day recovery pictures. The final video shows the actress confidently flaunting her lips while recording herself. Uorfi Javed recently grabbed attention on Instagram as she opened up about the aftermath of dissolving her lip fillers. Her visibly swollen lips quickly sparked buzz across social media. ‘Can’t Believe What Men Are Doing With Technology’: Uorfi Javed Calls Out Man Threatening To Leak Her Morphed Photos on Social Media, ‘The Traitors’ Winner Says She Will File Police Complaint.

Sharing her video, ‘The Traitors’ winner wrote, “No, this is not a filter; I decided to get my fillers dissolved, as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful.” Since then, Javed has been on the receiving end of constant comments and reactions from social media users. Uorfi Javed Makes Heads Turn in Rahul Mishra’s Striking Couture Ensemble at the 2025 IIFA Awards.

Uorfi Javed S hows ‘ R oad to R ecovery ’ F rom S wollen L ips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

On the professional front, Uorfi recently clinched victory on the reality show “The Traitors.” The actress took to Instagram to reveal the abusive messages she received online after emerging victorious on Karan Johar’s show. Sharing screenshots, Uorfi wrote, “When we you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this but this time it’s not because of my clothes but because I won a show. Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win you resort to abusing and threatening.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Uorfi Javed ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).