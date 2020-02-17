Vidya Balan Spins a Splendid Saree Story and Here’s Why It’s on Our Wishlist!

Vidya Balan could well be the official saree ambassador and a certified chameleon of all things traditional and stunning. She shunned and strode past the stereotypical Bollywood diva body image. Additionally, she never misses an opportunity to assert her stark demeanor with aplomb and blends ethnicity with contemporary sensibilities. A powerhouse of talent, Vidya has carved a signature style that is innately sartorial and ups the vibe with statement jewelry, profound eye makeup and a bindi. This time around, Vidya attended a conference titled Finding Mothers at her alma mater St. Xavier's College. Vidya Balan's printed saree by the homegrown label, Chhapa in Chanderi silk is a perfect wardrobe addition. The saree that doubles up as a Durga Pujo saree in tones of ruby red, ivory and yellow is sustainable too!

Styled by the celeb stylist duo, Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar here is a closer look.

Vidya Balan in Chhapa for a conference at St. Xavier's College (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan - Elegance Personified

A Chanderi silk saree by Chhapa featuring fish print teamed with a yellow fish printed blouse worth Rs. 4,200 was teamed with silver oxidized jewelry. A low back hairdo, subtle makeup and a delicate bindi completed her look.

Vidya Balan - Style Cheat Sheet

Vidya never shies from experimenting and giving us a lesson or two as she showcases her ardent love for handloom sarees. It would be safe to say that Vidya's saree wardrobe is absolutely steal-worthy and awe-inspiring.

On the professional front, Vidya will be seen in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" along with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. The film is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.