Vidya Balan and Kajol Devgan Are a Delight, One Dazzling Ethnic Ensemble at a Time!

Ethnic Delights - Kajol Devgan and Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's put it out once and for all - Ethnic styles rarely err! As the champions of elegant ethnic styles, Kajol Devgan and Vidya Balan are always a hoot! While there was never a doubt about Vidya's stance on contemporary and traditional Indian wear, Kajol's recent tidings with classy ethnic wear have been a delight. Vidya, through her ethnic styles, has celebrated the traditional Indian wear, be it in her films or real life. She believes that Indian ensembles celebrate femininity and bring out the beauty in women. We couldn't agree more! Vidya Balan and Kajol Devgan turned to the trusty ethnic ensembles for their recent appearances. Needless to say, they oozed elegance and doled out those valuable Ethnic Style Lessons 101 by keeping it chic, sartorial and relevant. For Vidya, it was all about bright hues from Lajjo C and Sukriti and Aakriti. For Kajol, it was a stunning creation by Faabiiana.

When it comes to traditional wear, the newest mantra of minimalism allows the ensemble to take center stage. Here's how the ladies channeled this vibe.

Kajol Devgan

It was a white kurta featuring embroidered sleeves with an opulent deep-hued dupatta with embellishments by Faabiiana. Long chandbalis, wavy hair and subtle makeup sealed the deal. Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Promotions – A Series of Resplendent Saree Episodes and a Stunning Beauty Game to Boot!

Kajol Devgan in Faabiiana for Tanhaji promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan

An intricately zardozi embroidered suit by Lajjo C in deep haldi yellow hue was teamed with a potli bag from the Pink Potli, Kolhapuri metallic sandals by The Shoe Tales. Gold-toned earrings, dewy makeup and pulled back hair completed her vibe. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan in a Rs. 44,750 Ri by Ritu Kumar Ensemble for Shakuntala Devi – The Human Computer Promotions

Vidya Balan in Lajjoo C (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An embroidered gold-black sharara suit by Sukriti and Aakriti featuring gota work and embellishments was complemented with delicate earrings, nude makeup, and a low back hairdo.

Vidya Balan in Sukriti and Aakriti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Style Cheat Sheet - Vidya Balan and Kajol Devgan

Whenever in doubt, wear ethnic! While Kajol lends us the idea of how a simple white ensemble can be upped with an intricately embroidered dupatta, Vidya lends us lessons in pulling off dark hues ensembles. Pick up a mood and dazzle this wedding season just like these divas did.

Ethnic Style Cheat Sheet by Vidya Balan and Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Savitribai Malusare to Ajay Devgan's Tanhaji Malusare. Vidya will be seen in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" along with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. The film is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.