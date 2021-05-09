Vijay Deverakonda, the Arjun Reddy star celebrates his birthday today. While he's often praised for his raw acting skills and chiselled physique, today we'll discuss his sartorial skills which are equally powerful. Vijay Deverakonda may be the name every girl is rooting for these days and we can't blame them for it, can we? He's certainly eye candy and his pictures are often too hot to handle. His red carpet avatars are charming but his street style is equally smart and worth taking some tips from. Ananya Panday Is All Praises For Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay leaves a lasting impression on our minds every time he decides to step out of his residence. His style statement is easy to ape and he prefers being comfortable. The man can look dapper in his tuxedos but he looks equally handsome in his casual wear as well. His curly hair coupled with that charming smile if often the reason why girls go weak in their knees but his style statements or simply his entire approach towards fashion is another crucial reason why they go gaga over him. Vijay Deverakonda Slams Gossip Portals For Circulating Fake News About Him in a YouTube Video; Mahesh Babu Tweets In His Support.

As Vijay gets ready to cut his birthday cake this year, we take a look at his brilliant style statements from the recent past.

Red Carpet Fashion Done Right

Mr Pinstripe!

Loving This Version Of Check & Mate

If It's All Black, It's All Good

Messy Hair Get Brownie Points

All Printed Suit? Why Not?

Now That's How You Do Cool Fashion!

Vijay is currently gearing up for his pan-India release, Liger which is backed by Karan Johar. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and revolves around a boxer. We have some expectations pinned on his new outing and here's sending him all the good luck for the same. Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda. Have a good one.

