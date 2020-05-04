Vijay Deverakonda Slams Gossip Portals For Circulating Fake News About Him in a YouTube Video; Mahesh Babu Tweets In His Support

Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Twitter/YouTube/Screengrab/ Vijay Deverakonda)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for his efforts to help out amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Telugu actor who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and was later seen in the likes of Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover , recently took to social media to call a out gossip portals for spreading fake news about him. The actor shared. a 20 minute long YouTube video slamming portals who have been circulating false news about him on social media. In the video, Deverakonda particularly called out portals who dissed him for his contribution to help fight against coronavirus and mainly the 'Middle Class Fund' set up by his foundation. Vijay Deverakonda Sets Up Rs 1.30 Crore Relief Fund to Help The Affected During COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

The actor took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me." In the video, Vijay debunks all the fake news that have been doing the rounds about him and his contribution for COVID-19 relief. The actor talks about how harmful such misinformation can be and how it is unfair to make a celebrity go through this.

Coming in support of Vijay, actor Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter to share a note and also tweeted saying, "I stand by you brother @TheDeverakonda." In his note, Mahesh Babu wrote, "I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively."Arjun Reddy Hit Duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Are They Teaming Up For Another Film?

Both the actors have received a huge response from fans who couldn't agree more about the spread of fake news against their favourite stars.