Droupadi Murmu's sister-in-law Sukri Tudu is on her way to gift the 15th President of India a traditional saree from the tribal collection of Odisha. “I am carrying a Santali traditional saree for didi (elder sister) and pray she will wear it during the oath-taking. I am not sure what she will actually wear on the occasion. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the new president,” Sukri said. Draupadi Murmu Elected As President of India; Here is Everything You Need to Know About First Tribal Woman President of The Country.

Here’s Your Quick Fashion Guide on Santali Saree: 5 Things to Know the Traditional Tribal Attire

Native: Santali saree is associated with the Santali tribal women in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Colours: The colour white seems significant to most Santali clothing. However, the dresses are available in multiple shades, hues and combinations.

Patterns: Fashion and fad aren't just terms of Urban living. The Santali Saree, which are generally processed and produced via handlooms, come in a variety of classic designs. These sarees are regarded for their authentic stripe work on the pallu. The saree is vertically symmetric with similar motifs at both ends. Lines and dots are widely used to create a symmetric sense.

Festival: It isn't that the Indian attire fits only during religious celebrations. However, most such gatherings and occasions are lifted-up in grace with traditional wear. One of the significant festivals of the Santali tribal is the Baha or Flower Festival. It Goes unsaid that the people belonging to the Santal tribe groom in the typical saree or dhoti to observe the auspicious event in their community.

Uni-Sex: The simple print and attractive designs go for both males and females - all that differs is how one wears it. Females carry it gracefully by draping it like a saree that runs slightly lower than knee length. While unlike the style of embracing a mid-half jhalah pallu, the men use the Santali handloom clothing as a dhoti or phutta katcha.

Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential candidate, was elected president, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. She will take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022, i.e. tomorrow at around 10 am. Murmu is India's first tribal woman president. She comes from the above-discussed Santali tribal community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2022 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).