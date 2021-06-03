Aditi Rao Hydari probably has the most dreamy wardrobe in the industry. Her choices are trendy and contemporary at the same time. On days when Aditi isn't busy with her promotional outings, she's either lounging at home in her stylish loungewear or busy ruling the streets of Mumbai in her chic street style. We personally adore Hydari and her fashion outings for they exude elegance and the way she nails them to the hilt. And while we are discussing all of her outings, let's go back in time and reminisce the one from the trailer launch of Sardar ka Grandson. Aditi Rao Hydari is Busy Slaying in her Punit Balana's Co-Ord Set and We're Stunned! (View Pics).

With the help of her ace stylist, Sanam Ratansi, Aditi was able to make us root for floral power through her outfit. The cutesy traditional attire belonged to the house of Astha Narang. It had a nice printed short kurti paired with matching sharara and it looked ravishing on her. While she didn't emphasize on jewellery, we loved her statement earrings that gelled in well with her attire. Nude lips, well-defined brows and dewy makeup completed her look further. It was definitely a pretty choice and Hydari made it look prettier. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi has a brief appearance in Arjun Kapoor - Rakul Preet Singh's Sardar ka Grandson. The movie released on Netflix and marked her second outing on the platform after Ajeeb Daastaans. Aditi has been on a promotional spree for the last few weeks and we are enjoying all her multiple outings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).